Weekend Events 9/15 – 9/17

Vera Bradley Classic

Friday, September 15 – Monday, September 18 • Fort Wayne Country Club

This annual event offers a weekend of golf and pickleball for some fun and friendly competition, raising funds for breast cancer research! Think pink for the best-dressed award.

Johnny Appleseed Festival

Saturday, September 16 – Sunday, September 17 • Johnny Appleseed Park

The Johnny Appleseed Festival returns! Satisfy your sweet tooth with a caramel apple, purchase handmade goods, and enjoy demonstrations from the pioneer days.

Dine and Dance Around the World during Welcoming Week

Saturday, September 16 • Union Street Market

Purchase a ticket and get an all-access pass to cultural dance lessons and a $10 gift card to use with any of the local food vendors at the event. Proceeds support Amani Family Services.

Star Wars with the Fort Wayne Philharmonic

Saturday, September 16 • Foellinger Outdoor Theatre

Experience The Empire Strikes Back projected on the big screen as the Fort Wayne Philharmonic performs John Williams’ epic score live to the film.

Tacos, Tequila & Margarita Fest

Saturday, September 16 • Headwaters Park

Tacos, Tequila & Margarita Fest takes over Headwaters Park with 10 taco vendors, margarita flights, tequila sampling, 3 full bars, music, and fun for the whole day!