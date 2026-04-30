40 Dogs Removed From DeKalb County Home

DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) : Authorities in DeKalb County are investigating after approximately 40 dogs were removed from a home and taken to shelters following reports of unsafe living conditions.

According to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office, an Animal Control Officer responded to the residence and began an investigation. Deputies say the dogs were found confined in cages throughout multiple rooms inside the home.

Investigators reported the animals were being kept in unsanitary conditions, including large accumulations of fecal matter and urine.

All of the dogs were removed from the property and transferred to area animal shelters, where they are now receiving care.

Officials say the investigation remains active. The case is expected to be submitted to the DeKalb County Prosecutor’s Office in the coming days for possible review of charges.

Authorities say additional information may be released as the investigation continues.