Whitmer, Trump F-15EX Mission Gets $152 Million Boost

LANSING, MI (WOWO) The Michigan House approved $152 million for runway and infrastructure upgrades at Selfridge Air National Guard Base in Macomb County, advancing a project announced last April by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and President Donald Trump. The funding is intended to support the stationing of 20 F-15EX fighter jets at the base beginning in fiscal year 2028.

House Speaker Matt Hall, R-Richland Township, said state funding was necessary to avoid project delays. “If we’re going to have to wait for the federal government to fund the runway, then we’re not gonna get this thing done on time,” Hall told reporters, according to Bridge Michigan.

The supplemental appropriation passed 65-41, with two Republicans joining most Democrats in opposing the measure. Critics, including House Minority Leader Ranjeev Puri, D-Canton Township, called the vote rushed and noted lawmakers were given only ten minutes’ notice before the bill went up for a vote. Rep. Denise Mentzer, D-Macomb County, said the project remains in planning stages and questioned the immediate need for additional state funding.

Bridge Michigan reports the funding could be used for runways, taxiways, culverts, and on-base museum improvements. Previous commitments include about $63 million in state funding and $20 million from Congress, though that fell short of the $200 million requested by Michigan U.S. Senators Gary Peters and Elissa Slotkin.

The state Senate must now consider the measure. Whitmer spokesperson Stacey LaRouche said the governor remains focused on securing the fighter mission and will continue working with the Legislature and federal officials.

Hall emphasized the project’s urgency, citing conversations with Secretary of the U.S. Air Force Troy Meink, while Bridge Michigan notes some Democrats continue to view the appropriation as premature given the base’s existing funding and planning status.