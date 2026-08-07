53 Indiana Hospitals Recognized for Excellence in Heart Disease and Stroke Care

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WOWO) — Fifty-three Indiana hospitals are being recognized by the American Heart Association for their commitment to improving care for patients experiencing heart disease and stroke.

The hospitals were honored through the American Heart Association’s Get With The Guidelines® quality improvement programs, which help healthcare providers deliver treatment based on the latest research and nationally recognized medical standards.

More than 3,000 hospitals nationwide participate in the programs, using clinical data, best practices and performance feedback to improve care for patients with conditions including stroke, heart failure, atrial fibrillation, cardiac arrest and coronary artery disease.

Heart disease remains the leading cause of death in the United States, while stroke ranks among the nation’s top causes of death, according to the American Heart Association’s 2026 Heart Disease and Stroke Statistics report.

Officials say quick access to proven treatments can make a major difference in patient outcomes.

“Every 40 seconds, someone in America has a stroke or heart attack,” said Terri Ruff, chair of the American Heart Association’s Indianapolis board of directors. “High-quality care should be accessible to all, and sites awarded through the Get With The Guidelines program help work toward our shared vision of health and hope for everyone, everywhere.”

The American Heart Association says participation in the program has been linked to improved patient outcomes, fewer hospital readmissions and lower mortality rates. The program has also helped reduce gaps in care among certain patient populations.

Since the initiative began more than two decades ago, millions of patient records have contributed to medical registries used to improve cardiovascular treatment and guide future research.

Indiana hospitals recognized this year include:

Ascension St. Vincent Anderson — Anderson

Ascension St. Vincent Indianapolis — Indianapolis

Ascension St. Vincent Evansville Hospital — Evansville

Ascension St. Vincent Heart Center of Indiana — Indianapolis

Baptist Health Floyd — New Albany

Clark Memorial Hospital — Jeffersonville

Columbus Regional Hospital — Columbus

Community Heart and Vascular — Indianapolis

Community Hospital, Community Healthcare System — Munster

Community Hospital of Anderson — Anderson

Community Hospital East — Indianapolis

Community Hospital North — Indianapolis

Community Hospital South — Indianapolis

Community Howard Regional Hospital — Kokomo

Deaconess Gateway Hospital — Newburgh

Deaconess Gibson Hospital — Princeton

Deaconess Hospital — Evansville

Deaconess Illinois Medical Center — Jasper

Elkhart General Hospital — Elkhart

Eskenazi Health — Indianapolis

Franciscan Health Crown Point — Crown Point

Franciscan Health Indianapolis — Indianapolis

Franciscan Health Lafayette East — Lafayette

Franciscan Health Michigan City — Michigan City

Good Samaritan Hospital — Vincennes

Indiana University Health Arnett — Lafayette

Indiana University Health Ball Memorial Hospital — Muncie

Indiana University Health Bedford Hospital — Bedford

Indiana University Health Bloomington Hospital — Bloomington

Indiana University Health Fishers Hospital — Fishers

Indiana University Health Frankfort Hospital — Frankfort

Indiana University Health Jay Hospital — Portland

Indiana University Health Methodist Hospital — Indianapolis

Indiana University Health Morgan Hospital — Martinsville

Indiana University Health North Hospital — Carmel

Indiana University Health Paoli — Paoli

Indiana University Health Tipton Hospital — Tipton

Indiana University Health West Hospital — Avon

Indiana University Health White Hospital — Monticello

Lutheran Hospital — Fort Wayne

Memorial Hospital & Health Care — Jasper

Memorial Hospital South Bend — South Bend

Methodist Hospitals — Gary

Parkview Kosciusko Hospital — Warsaw

Parkview Randallia Hospital — Fort Wayne

Parkview Regional Medical Center — Fort Wayne

Parkview Whitley Hospital — Columbia City

Reid Health Connersville — Connersville

Reid Health — Richmond

Riley Hospital for Children at Indiana University Health — Indianapolis

St. Catherine Hospital — East Chicago

St. Mary Medical Center — Hobart

Union Hospital — Terre Haute

The American Heart Association says the Get With The Guidelines program remains focused on helping hospitals provide consistent, evidence-based care to improve survival and recovery for patients facing cardiovascular emergencies.