53 Indiana Hospitals Recognized for Excellence in Heart Disease and Stroke Care

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WOWO) — Fifty-three Indiana hospitals are being recognized by the American Heart Association for their commitment to improving care for patients experiencing heart disease and stroke.
The hospitals were honored through the American Heart Association’s Get With The Guidelines® quality improvement programs, which help healthcare providers deliver treatment based on the latest research and nationally recognized medical standards.
More than 3,000 hospitals nationwide participate in the programs, using clinical data, best practices and performance feedback to improve care for patients with conditions including stroke, heart failure, atrial fibrillation, cardiac arrest and coronary artery disease.
Heart disease remains the leading cause of death in the United States, while stroke ranks among the nation’s top causes of death, according to the American Heart Association’s 2026 Heart Disease and Stroke Statistics report.
Officials say quick access to proven treatments can make a major difference in patient outcomes.
“Every 40 seconds, someone in America has a stroke or heart attack,” said Terri Ruff, chair of the American Heart Association’s Indianapolis board of directors. “High-quality care should be accessible to all, and sites awarded through the Get With The Guidelines program help work toward our shared vision of health and hope for everyone, everywhere.”
The American Heart Association says participation in the program has been linked to improved patient outcomes, fewer hospital readmissions and lower mortality rates. The program has also helped reduce gaps in care among certain patient populations.
Since the initiative began more than two decades ago, millions of patient records have contributed to medical registries used to improve cardiovascular treatment and guide future research.
Indiana hospitals recognized this year include:
Ascension St. Vincent Anderson — Anderson
Ascension St. Vincent Indianapolis — Indianapolis
Ascension St. Vincent Evansville Hospital — Evansville
Ascension St. Vincent Heart Center of Indiana — Indianapolis
Baptist Health Floyd — New Albany
Clark Memorial Hospital — Jeffersonville
Columbus Regional Hospital — Columbus
Community Heart and Vascular — Indianapolis
Community Hospital, Community Healthcare System — Munster
Community Hospital of Anderson — Anderson
Community Hospital East — Indianapolis
Community Hospital North — Indianapolis
Community Hospital South — Indianapolis
Community Howard Regional Hospital — Kokomo
Deaconess Gateway Hospital — Newburgh
Deaconess Gibson Hospital — Princeton
Deaconess Hospital — Evansville
Deaconess Illinois Medical Center — Jasper
Elkhart General Hospital — Elkhart
Eskenazi Health — Indianapolis
Franciscan Health Crown Point — Crown Point
Franciscan Health Indianapolis — Indianapolis
Franciscan Health Lafayette East — Lafayette
Franciscan Health Michigan City — Michigan City
Good Samaritan Hospital — Vincennes
Indiana University Health Arnett — Lafayette
Indiana University Health Ball Memorial Hospital — Muncie
Indiana University Health Bedford Hospital — Bedford
Indiana University Health Bloomington Hospital — Bloomington
Indiana University Health Fishers Hospital — Fishers
Indiana University Health Frankfort Hospital — Frankfort
Indiana University Health Jay Hospital — Portland
Indiana University Health Methodist Hospital — Indianapolis
Indiana University Health Morgan Hospital — Martinsville
Indiana University Health North Hospital — Carmel
Indiana University Health Paoli — Paoli
Indiana University Health Tipton Hospital — Tipton
Indiana University Health West Hospital — Avon
Indiana University Health White Hospital — Monticello
Lutheran Hospital — Fort Wayne
Memorial Hospital & Health Care — Jasper
Memorial Hospital South Bend — South Bend
Methodist Hospitals — Gary
Parkview Kosciusko Hospital — Warsaw
Parkview Randallia Hospital — Fort Wayne
Parkview Regional Medical Center — Fort Wayne
Parkview Whitley Hospital — Columbia City
Reid Health Connersville — Connersville
Reid Health — Richmond
Riley Hospital for Children at Indiana University Health — Indianapolis
St. Catherine Hospital — East Chicago
St. Mary Medical Center — Hobart
Union Hospital — Terre Haute
The American Heart Association says the Get With The Guidelines program remains focused on helping hospitals provide consistent, evidence-based care to improve survival and recovery for patients facing cardiovascular emergencies.