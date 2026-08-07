Indiana State Police Join Multi-State Commercial Truck Safety Sweep Targeting Unsafe Drivers

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WOWO) — Indiana State Police and federal agencies have completed a multi-state commercial vehicle safety operation aimed at identifying unsafe drivers, fraudulent activity and dangerous vehicles traveling along major Midwest freight routes.

Operation Highway Shield was conducted July 28 through July 30 across Indiana, Iowa, Illinois and Ohio in partnership with the U.S. Department of Transportation, the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration and the Department of Homeland Security.

Authorities said the three-day enforcement effort focused on unqualified operators, unsafe commercial vehicles, driver credential violations and commercial transportation fraud.

During the operation, enforcement teams placed 766 drivers and vehicles out of service after identifying safety concerns.

Officials also reported 51 people were detained, including 21 drivers operating with non-domiciled commercial driver’s licenses issued outside their home state.

Authorities said 86 operators were arrested for alleged criminal activity, including incidents involving road rage and domestic violence.

The operation also resulted in 36 violations related to English Language Proficiency safety requirements and the recovery of nearly $1 million in stolen cargo.

Indiana State Police officials said the partnership with federal agencies helps identify high-risk operators and remove unsafe equipment from roadways.

“Our troopers are committed to keeping Indiana roadways safe for everyone,” said Major Jon Smithers, commander of the Indiana State Police Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Division. “Partnering with federal agencies on Operation Highway Shield allows us to effectively identify high-risk drivers and unsafe rigs, thus ensuring that commercial transportation on our highways operates lawfully and safely.”

Federal officials said the operation is part of a broader effort to strengthen commercial vehicle safety standards, prevent CDL fraud and improve enforcement across the nation’s transportation network.

FMCSA Administrator Derek D. Barrs said the effort is focused on preventing crashes caused by unsafe practices and unqualified drivers.

“This is about saving lives,” Barrs said. “We are taking the fight directly to corrupt dispatch rings, manipulated logbooks, and unqualified drivers who threaten law-abiding truckers and everyday commuters alike.”

U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said the partnership between transportation and homeland security agencies is intended to address safety and fraud concerns involving commercial trucking.

Officials say Operation Highway Shield will continue as part of ongoing efforts to enforce federal commercial driver qualification requirements and improve safety on highways throughout the country.