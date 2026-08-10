August 11, 2026
Local News

5K, Family Run to Help Feed Northwest Allen County Students

by WOWO News0
pair of blue-and-white Adidas running shoes

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — A 5K and family fun run planned for September will raise money to help provide weekend meals to students in Northwest Allen County Schools.

The inaugural “The Charge: Against Hunger” will be held Sept. 12 at Carroll High School. The event is a partnership between the Carroll High School Alumni Association and Boomerang Backpacks.

Boomerang Backpacks provides supplemental food to elementary students experiencing food insecurity. The program serves more than 3,200 students at 40 elementary schools and has operated in Northwest Allen County Schools for about 10 years.

According to WANE-15, the program relies on donations to provide food for students throughout the school year.

The family fun run will begin at 9:30 a.m. and cover one mile around the Carroll High School track. Strollers and wheelchairs are welcome.

The 5K will begin at 10:30 a.m. and will include awards for top finishers by age and gender.

Registration costs $35 through Sept. 1 and includes a T-shirt. The cost increases to $45 after Sept. 1, with registration closing Sept. 11. Registration details can be found here.

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