Three Rivers Ambulance Authority launches AED registry

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – Three Rivers Ambulance Authority (TRAA) launched a new initiative to register publicly available Automated External Defibrillators (AEDs) on PulsePoint AED. Using the mobile app, community members can locate the quickest access to an AED in a cardiac emergency.

According to TRAA, bystander CPR and access to an AED play a key role in improving survival rates following sudden cardiac arrest. The registry will allow bystanders to locate lifesaving equipment before first responders arrive.

On Tuesday at 9:30 a.m. TRAA will host an event at Parkview Field highlighting the launch of PulsePoint. There will be hands-only CPR training and a mock 9-1-1 cardiac arrest demonstration.

To register an AED, click here.