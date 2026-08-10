Indiana Man Sentenced to 11 Years for Attempting to Ship Meth

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — An Indiana man was sentenced to 11 years in federal prison after attempting to receive nearly three pounds of methamphetamine through the mail.

WANE-15 reports that Douglas Hillsamer, 44, was sentenced Wednesday in U.S. District Court. He will also serve five years of supervised release after his prison sentence.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, Hillsamer expected a package containing nearly three pounds of methamphetamine to be shipped from Fresno, California. The U.S. Postal Inspection Service intercepted the package before it reached him.

The methamphetamine was determined to be nearly 100% pure.

Hillsamer pleaded guilty to attempting to possess methamphetamine with the intent to distribute it. Prosecutors said he admitted the drugs were intended for him and that he planned to distribute them.

Hillsamer has prior felony convictions for methamphetamine possession and invasion of privacy, according to federal prosecutors.

The investigation involved the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, Drug Enforcement Administration and Indiana State Police.