Ladies Night Out Returns to Downtown Fort Wayne With Deals, Free Shuttle

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — Ladies Night Out returns to downtown Fort Wayne Thursday, Aug. 13, with special deals, activities and a free shuttle between participating businesses.

The event runs from 5 to 8 p.m., with 14 downtown businesses taking part. Offers include discounts on shopping, food, drinks, beauty services and other activities.

Participating locations include Creative Women of the World, Fort Wayne Museum of Art, Hyde Brothers Booksellers, Honey Plant, Little Scorpion Market, Power Yoga Fort Wayne and The Fairfield.

The Fort Wayne Museum of Art will offer free admission, along with a 5:30 p.m. tour of its Albert Paley exhibition. The Foellinger-Freimann Botanical Conservatory will also offer $1 admission and 20% off purchases in its gift shop when customers buy a local item.

A free shuttle will be available to help visitors travel between participating businesses. Organizers recommend parking at The Fairfield, where visitors can catch the shuttle and return to their vehicles at the end of the evening. You must register for the shuttle ahead of time, details can be found here.

The Fairfield will also host an after-party from 7 to 10 p.m.