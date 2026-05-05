Man Wanted in 2022 Lima Homicide Arrested After SWAT Standoff

LIMA, OH (WOWO) A man wanted in connection with a 2022 homicide in northwest Ohio is now in custody following a standoff with police that ended with a SWAT entry Saturday evening.

Police in Lima say 29-year-old Tony Sibert was arrested after officers surrounded a home in the 600 block of Hope Avenue, responding initially to what was reported as a domestic disturbance.

DOMESTIC CALL LEADS TO MAJOR ARREST

According to a release from the Lima Police Department, officers were dispatched around 5:30 p.m. Saturday after a third-party caller reported a man and woman arguing inside the residence.

When officers arrived, they confirmed voices arguing inside and quickly identified Sibert as someone with ties to the home—and someone already wanted by investigators.

Police say Sibert had multiple active warrants, including in connection with the July 23, 2022 shooting death of Dejuan Adams.

SWAT AND NEGOTIATORS CALLED IN

Once Sibert was believed to be inside, officers secured the perimeter and called in additional resources, including a SWAT team and crisis negotiators.

Authorities obtained a search warrant and attempted to get Sibert to surrender peacefully. When those negotiations stalled, tactical teams moved in.

Police say the SWAT team entered the residence and took Sibert into custody without further incident.

CONNECTION TO 2022 HOMICIDE

The arrest ties back to a deadly shooting nearly four years ago.

On July 23, 2022, Lima Police officers responded to reports of gunfire in the 200 block of West Grand Avenue, where they found Dejuan Adams suffering from gunshot wounds. He later died from those injuries.

Investigators have been seeking Sibert in connection with that case since the shooting.

CHARGES AND CURRENT STATUS

Sibert is now being held at the Allen County Jail on multiple counts, including:

Suspicion of murder

Obstructing official business

Additional traffic and felony drug charges

Authorities say the investigation remains ongoing, and additional details could be released as the case progresses.

BOTTOM LINE

What began as a routine domestic disturbance call quickly escalated into a high-risk police operation, ultimately leading to the arrest of a homicide suspect who had been sought for years.

Lima Police credit coordination between patrol officers, detectives, and specialized units for bringing the situation to a safe conclusion.