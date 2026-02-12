February 12, 2026
89-Year-Old Toledo Woman Killed In Wood County Crash

by David Scheie

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio. (WOWO) — The Bowling Green Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash that claimed the life of a Toledo woman Thursday morning in Lake Township.

The crash was reported February 12, 2026, at approximately 7:40 a.m. on East Broadway Street, north of Fremont Pike in Wood County.

According to investigators, a Chevrolet Trax driven by 89-year-old Carole Kleber was traveling northbound on East Broadway Street when the vehicle went off the left side of the roadway and slid into a ditch.

Kleber was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted by the Lake Township Police Department, Lake Township Fire and EMS, the Wood County Coroner’s Office and Wright’s Towing.

Officials say impairment is not believed to be a factor in the crash. The incident remains under investigation.

