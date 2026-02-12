New Jail Scanner Quickly Uncovers Hidden Drugs at Jackson County Facility

JACKSON, Mich. (WOWO) — A newly installed full-body scanner at the Jackson County Jail has already uncovered hidden drugs on two individuals within its first 48 hours of operation, county officials said.

The Tek 84 scanner, designed to detect contraband without requiring physical searches, was implemented to address longstanding safety and legal challenges inside the facility. Jail officials say the device allows deputies to screen arrestees even when a strip search does not meet the required legal threshold.

“Unfortunately, sometimes people are arrested, brought in our jail and don’t meet that criteria of having a felony, or articulable probable cause, but they also have dangerous contraband,” Jackson County Undersheriff Anthony Stewart told WILX 10.

Within days of being placed into service, the scanner detected drugs on two separate arrestees. Authorities said one individual was found carrying methamphetamine and cocaine. In the second case, officials said the individual did not qualify for a strip search but later admitted to concealing methamphetamine. The amount recovered was reported to be 3.2 grams.

The scanner works by having individuals step into the device while officers monitor the results remotely. Jail officials say the scan takes approximately five seconds and can reveal concealed items, including drugs and weapons.

County leaders said the investment was driven by safety concerns, particularly incidents involving overdoses at the jail.

“We’ve had incidents where we’ve had to use NARCAN to save different inmates because they’ve overdosed,” said James Shotwell, chairman of the Jackson County Board of Commissioners.

Officials say preventing drugs from entering the jail is a priority, noting that contraband poses risks not only to inmates but also to staff. The scanner is intended to serve as an additional layer of security rather than replace existing search procedures.

Shotwell said he has discussed the technology with officials in neighboring counties and encouraged them to consider similar measures.

The Jackson County Board of Commissioners is also planning to install Tek 84 scanners at the Jackson County District Court, though a timeline for that deployment has not been announced.

Authorities say the scanner will continue to be evaluated, but early results indicate it is already contributing to jail safety and contraband prevention efforts.