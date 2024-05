FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — 39-year-old Derrick R. Johnson, is charged with murder, felony murder, and robbery in connection to the death of Robert “Scott” Parrish at his home in March 2006.

Johnson was transferred from state prison, where he was serving time for another 2006 shooting.

He was booked into the Allen County Jail Tuesday.

Charges were filed against him in mid-May.