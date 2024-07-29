Leaders break ground on $180M housing, commercial project

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – City leaders broke ground on a new mixed-use project along North Clinton Street on Fort Wayne’s north side Monday.

The development will encompass 240,000 square feet of residential and commercial space. Multi-story buildings within Arneo Village will include ground-floor amenities such as sit-down restaurants, a coffee shop, a fitness center, a mini market, and pickleball courts.

In May 2023, the Fort Wayne Redevelopment Commission entered into an agreement with local developer James Khan to fund a portion of the public infrastructure improvements to be constructed within the project and along North Clinton.

The project, which is located between Brooks and Wallen Roads, will cost around $180 million.

The new development will feature 240 apartments, 60 townhomes, and 80,000 square feet of commercial and retail space. It will offer 2.5 miles of walking trails winding through 35 acres of woods adjacent to the St. Joseph River, as well as two miles of cart paths that traverse retention ponds and woodlands. These paths will connect to a dog park, community park, and a commercial town square.