A Man Is Facing Charges Of Felony Intimidation And Criminal Recklessness With A Deadly Weapon After Shooting Arrows Through His Ex-girlfriend’s Door

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — It happened around noon on Tuesday.

Police were called to a home on Ward Drive on reports of a domestic battery incident.

As reported by our newsgathering partners at 21ALIVE, the caller told police that her ex-boyfriend, 47-year-old Aaron Vendrely, had shot two arrows through her bedroom door, and would shoot anyone who came to the home.

Upon arrival, police were able to get the woman safely out of the home and called for Vendrely to exit the home unarmed, saying he then came outside with multiple knives and a large machete.

He then went back inside and came out with two dogs.

Eventually, police say he put the dogs back inside and then discarded the knives at the end of the driveway.

FWPD says the man then stopped complying, and after using “non-lethal munition”, Vendrely was taken into custody.