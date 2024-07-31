The Man Who Was Hit And Killed By A Semi On I-69 Early Wednesday Has Been Identified

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — The Allen County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim as 68-year-old Robert Collins of Fort Wayne.

The crash happened just after midnight.

The initial investigation indicates the pedestrian was crossing the southbound lanes of the interstate near Lima Road when he was struck by a semi.

The section of the interstate where the crash occurred is unlit and is under construction with lane restrictions and the pedestrian was wearing dark clothing.

His cause of death was multiple blunt force injuries and the manner has been ruled an accident.

Collins is the 21st person to die in a car crash in Allen County this year.