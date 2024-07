FORT WAYNE, Ind. (NETWORK INDIANA) — Lawyers for a death row inmate are asking the Indiana Supreme Court to reconsider his execution.

Joseph Corcoran of Fort Wayne was found guilty of shooting four men in 1997.

Corcoran’s attorneys argue he is seriously mentally ill and suffers from hallucinations due to paranoid schizophrenia.

In June, Indiana Governor Holcomb and Attorney General Rokita asked the court to set an execution for Corcoran.