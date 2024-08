FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — It happened early Tuesday morning.

As reported by our newsgathering partners at 21ALIVE, two semis crashed at the intersection of US 30 & Flaugh Road near the Amazon Fulfilment Center.

Police say one semi then caught fire and the other veered off the road and hit a pole, knocking out traffic light power.

The two drivers both escaped their vehicles with no serious injuries.