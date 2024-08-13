More Than 16,000 Cans Of Baby Formula Have Been Voluntarily Recalled In 12 States, Including Indiana

STATEWIDE, Ind. (WOWO) — A notice posted by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said Perrigo Co. issued the recall Thursday for three lots within a batch of its store-brand Premium Infant Formula with Iron Milk-Based Powder due to excessive levels of vitamin D, which can cause health complications for vulnerable infants.

As of Monday, no illnesses had been reported…

It was also shipped to CVS locations in these states:

Florida

California

South Carolina

Virginia

Indiana

Tennessee

New Jersey

Michigan

Pennsylvania

Rhode Island

Missouri

The products from CVS had:

Lot code: T11LMXC

Use-by date: Nov. 11, 2025