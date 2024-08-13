August 13, 2024
More Than 16,000 Cans Of Baby Formula Have Been Voluntarily Recalled In 12 States, Including Indiana

STATEWIDE, Ind. (WOWO) — A notice posted by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said Perrigo Co. issued the recall Thursday for three lots within a batch of its store-brand Premium Infant Formula with Iron Milk-Based Powder due to excessive levels of vitamin D, which can cause health complications for vulnerable infants.

It was also shipped to CVS locations in these states:

Florida

California

South Carolina

Virginia

Indiana

Tennessee

New Jersey

Michigan

Pennsylvania

Rhode Island

Missouri

The products from CVS had:

Lot code: T11LMXC

Use-by date: Nov. 11, 2025

