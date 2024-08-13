More Than 16,000 Cans Of Baby Formula Have Been Voluntarily Recalled In 12 States, Including Indiana

STATEWIDE, Ind. (WOWO) — A notice posted by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said Perrigo Co. issued the recall Thursday for three lots within a batch of its store-brand Premium Infant Formula with Iron Milk-Based Powder due to excessive levels of vitamin D, which can cause health complications for vulnerable infants.
As of Monday, no illnesses had been reported…
It was also shipped to CVS locations in these states:
Florida
California
South Carolina
Virginia
Indiana
Tennessee
New Jersey
Michigan
Pennsylvania
Rhode Island
Missouri
The products from CVS had:
Lot code: T11LMXC
Use-by date: Nov. 11, 2025