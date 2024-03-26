March 26, 2024
Recreational Marijuana Is Legal In Ohio But Soon Purchasing It Within Van Wert City Limits May Not Be

by David Scheie

VAN WERT, Ohio. (WOWO) — Mayor Ken Marward addressed the topic during Monday night’s meeting of Van Wert City Council.

He recommends the city prohibit recreational marijuana dispensaries.

As reported by the Van Wert Independent, Council President Thad Eikenbary suggested council members take some time to consider the request and to gather feedback from city residents.

Committee Chairperson Judy Bowers agreed with gathering input from city residents and said the matter will be discussed further during the April 22 meeting of city council.

 

