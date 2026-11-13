AAA shares fall driving safety tips as leaves, deer and farm equipment create road hazards

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – As fall weather settles in across Northeast Indiana, AAA is reminding motorists to watch for seasonal driving hazards, including wet leaves, deer, reduced visibility and slow-moving farm equipment.

Falling leaves can create problems for vehicles and roadways. AAA says leaves can clog windshield wipers and ventilation systems, restrict cabin air filters and damage a vehicle’s paint if left sitting on the surface.

Motorists are encouraged to remove leaves by hand or with a blower rather than using abrasive brushes. Drivers should also clear leaves from the area between the windshield and hood, where wet debris can collect and cause unpleasant odors or interfere with vehicle electronics.

Wet leaves can also be slippery, making it important to slow down and increase following distances. AAA advises drivers not to panic or slam on the brakes if their vehicle begins to skid or hydroplane on wet leaves. Instead, release the accelerator and steer in the direction they want to travel.

Watch for changing road conditions

Leaves can also hide potholes, curbs, road debris and traffic markings. AAA recommends slowing down and watching for obstacles that may be difficult to see. Drivers should also avoid driving over large piles of leaves where children or animals could be hiding.

Dry leaves present another hazard. They can catch fire when exposed to the heat from a vehicle’s exhaust system or catalytic converter. AAA advises motorists not to park on piles of leaves and to keep leaf debris away from garages.

Deer and reduced visibility

Fall also brings an increased risk of deer-related crashes, particularly around sunrise and sunset.

AAA recommends watching for deer-crossing signs and looking for the reflection of animals’ eyes along the roadway. If a collision with a deer cannot be avoided, drivers should brake firmly and stay in their lane rather than swerving.

Earlier sunsets also mean motorists are spending more time driving in darkness. AAA recommends driving at a speed that allows enough time to stop for obstacles illuminated by headlights.

Drivers should use high beams when appropriate, but switch to low beams when approaching oncoming traffic or following another vehicle. In fog, motorists should reduce speed and use low-beam headlights.

Share the road with school buses and farm equipment

School buses and agricultural equipment also bring additional challenges to fall travel.

AAA reminds motorists to slow down when school buses display flashing yellow lights and to stop when red lights are flashing and the stop arm is extended. Drivers should remain stopped until the lights stop flashing, the stop arm is withdrawn and children are no longer in the roadway.

Motorists should also give tractors, combines and other agricultural equipment plenty of room. The equipment travels at slower speeds and operators may have limited visibility.

AAA advises drivers to follow normal passing rules, avoid passing on hills or curves and never cross a double-yellow line to get around farm equipment.

Additional vehicle preparation includes checking tire pressure and tread, keeping windshields clean and making sure headlights are working properly.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration considers tires with 2/32 of an inch of tread unsafe. AAA recommends replacing tires before they reach that level of wear.