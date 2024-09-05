About To Feel Like Fall

STATEWIDE–A taste of fall weather is coming to Indiana this week, but the National Weather Service says it won’t last long.

“We’re going form highs near 90 today (Thursday) and highs will drop into the 60s by Saturday,” said Cody Moore, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Indianapolis.

Moore says rain will usher in this cold front on Friday.

“The rain is likely for the early morning to the afternoon hours on Friday.

That looks to be coming in from northwest to southeast through the area,” said Moore.

But after Friday, Moore says you won’t have to worry about severe weather or rain.

It warms up again next week.

“By Monday, we’re already near 80. Tuesday, we’re in the mid-80s.

By Wednesday, we’re in the mid-to-upper 80s, so this is just a taste of fall,” said Moore.