FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — The currently unnamed giraffe was born on Aug. 16 to 11-year-old Faye and 14-year-old Ezeji.

She stands at 5’10” and 150 lbs.

The Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo is a supporter of the Giraffe Conservation Foundation, an organization that researches giraffes and implements ways to save them as the giraffe population plummets due to “poaching, habitat destruction, and civil unrest.”