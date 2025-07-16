Incoming Freshman: What’s Next?

Fort Wayne, Ind. (WOWO) – Whether you’re attending an Ivy League or a Big 10, or even your local university, being an incoming freshman can feel larger than life and a little scary. You’ve already gotten the hard part out of the way, applying, acceptance, and even stocking up on your school’s gear and checking football schedules, but what comes next?

Freshman orientation dates have been sent out by schools, and attending them can be a great way to ease your nerves and ask questions, and even meet a few friendly faces who have the same anxieties you do. Make sure to walk your campus and get familiar with it; it’ll make your trek from class to class a little easier and cut down on wasted time being lost.

Get to know your roommate and meet others in your residence hall; having a safety net of friends to lean on can be beneficial. Remember, these people are going through the same struggles you are and can be there for you.

Stay organized, excelling in high school, and having the same organizational system may not carry over to the hustle and bustle of living on campus. Keep track of your assignments and their due dates so as not to fall behind. Keep a few folders or even phone reminders, whatever helps you stay ahead of the curve.

Take advantage of your study resources and remember it’s okay to ask for help. These resources are here for you, and you are not the first or last person to ever use them. Along with this, get to know your academic advisor; they want to see you succeed and are at your fingertips for advice and to answer questions.

We’ve all heard the jokes and the cliches about the freshman 15, but the statement is based in truth; developing bad habits early sets you on a path to illness and extended periods away from class. Make sure to take care of yourself, get good sleep, and make sure you’re eating three balanced meals a day. Your mental health is just as important. Pick up a leisurely non-class related book, take a nap, or a walk, and know when you’re nearing the line of being overwhelmed. The overwhelmed feeling is common but can be avoided by knowing your limits and not being afraid to speak up when you’re feeling this way. It is okay to not be okay; talk to a trusted peer or advisor.

Last but certainly the most important: attend class. Maybe it’s too early, maybe it’s too late, or maybe you simply just don’t feel like it, but skipping that dreaded 8 a.m. class can have more harm later down the road than gratification i the present moment. Besides just having an opportunity to be face-to-face with your professors and ask questions, you’ll also get vital details on assignments and due dates.

Being an incoming freshman is equally exciting and daunting, but just remember, you’ve got this, have fun, focus on earning good grades, and don’t be afraid to make mistakes. Your parents are a call away, and you’ll be just fine. You can do this!