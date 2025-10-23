‘Back the Bark’ Raises Funds for New Kennel

INDIANAPOLIS, IND (WOWO) — The Indiana State Police K-9 program is getting a major financial lift this week thanks to a donation from the Fraternal Order of Eagles.

The organization will present a check exceeding $18,000 to the Indiana State Police and the Indiana State Police Alliance. The funds will go toward the ongoing “Back the Bark” campaign—an effort focused on building a new kennel and training facility for the department’s K-9 units.

The donation highlights growing community support for the highly trained dogs that assist in searches, rescues, drug detection, and criminal apprehension across the state.

The Indiana State Police Alliance says the project is essential for modernizing training resources and improving conditions for both handlers and their K-9 partners.

No specific timeline has been announced for construction, but fundraising continues.