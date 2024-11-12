November 12, 2024
Local News

Leaders break ground on Packard Park redesign

by Derek Decker0

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – Fort Wayne leaders celebrated the first steps of a reconceived master plan with a groundbreaking ceremony at Packard Park on Tuesday.

The groundbreaking follows five years of planning and public input from the surrounding neighborhoods. The $1.9 million project is supported with American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds and an Investing in Neighborhoods Now (INN) grant.

The park will receive the following additions:

  • Two new playgrounds; one for pre-school and one for elementary age kids
  • An event lawn and plaza
  • Significant landscaping improvements, including planting shade and ornamental trees
  • A 1/8 mile perimeter walking path and new pedestrian connections to the neighborhood

The park will retain:

  • Existing covered open-air pavilion and restrooms
  • Beasley Outdoor Futsal Courts installed in 2018

The project is expected to be complete next summer.

Related posts

Wind Chill Advisory Issued For Northern Indiana / Ohio

WOWO News

Greenwood man arrested in killing of boy, 16

Kayla Blakeslee

Happy National Coffee Day!

Kayla Blakeslee

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.