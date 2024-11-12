Leaders break ground on Packard Park redesign

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – Fort Wayne leaders celebrated the first steps of a reconceived master plan with a groundbreaking ceremony at Packard Park on Tuesday.

The groundbreaking follows five years of planning and public input from the surrounding neighborhoods. The $1.9 million project is supported with American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds and an Investing in Neighborhoods Now (INN) grant.

The park will receive the following additions:

Two new playgrounds; one for pre-school and one for elementary age kids

An event lawn and plaza

Significant landscaping improvements, including planting shade and ornamental trees

A 1/8 mile perimeter walking path and new pedestrian connections to the neighborhood

The park will retain:

Existing covered open-air pavilion and restrooms

Beasley Outdoor Futsal Courts installed in 2018

The project is expected to be complete next summer.