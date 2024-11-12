Leaders break ground on Packard Park redesign

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – Fort Wayne leaders celebrated the first steps of a reconceived master plan with a groundbreaking ceremony at Packard Park on Tuesday.
The groundbreaking follows five years of planning and public input from the surrounding neighborhoods. The $1.9 million project is supported with American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds and an Investing in Neighborhoods Now (INN) grant.
The park will receive the following additions:
- Two new playgrounds; one for pre-school and one for elementary age kids
- An event lawn and plaza
- Significant landscaping improvements, including planting shade and ornamental trees
- A 1/8 mile perimeter walking path and new pedestrian connections to the neighborhood
The park will retain:
- Existing covered open-air pavilion and restrooms
- Beasley Outdoor Futsal Courts installed in 2018
The project is expected to be complete next summer.