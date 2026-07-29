Alcohol Consumption Debate Grows as Health Officials Reassess Drinking Risks

CINCINNATI, OH (WOWO) New guidance and growing public discussion about alcohol consumption are renewing questions about how much drinking is considered acceptable — and when it may become a health concern.

The conversation comes as overall alcohol consumption in the United States reaches a new low, while debates continue over cultural differences in how drinking is viewed around the world.

The discussion gained renewed attention after a resurfaced clip from singer Ed Sheeran’s 2025 appearance on “The Louis Theroux Podcast” circulated online. In the interview, Sheeran compared attitudes toward alcohol in the United Kingdom and the United States.

“Americans call something ‘alcoholism’ that Brits simply call ‘culture.’ Maybe one or two pints at the end of a workday,” Sheeran said. “On a Friday you’ll have 6 pints and a bottle of wine. It’s not alcoholism to drink every day here … It’s just the culture.”

Health experts say the way societies view alcohol can influence drinking habits, but culture alone does not determine whether someone has a problem.

According to the World Health Organization, Americans and Britons consume similar overall amounts of alcohol, with the average adult consuming about 9.7 liters of pure alcohol per year.

However, experts say drinking patterns can vary significantly. Factors such as how frequently someone drinks, how much they consume in one sitting, and the role alcohol plays in social life can differ between countries and communities.

In the United Kingdom, pubs are often viewed as community gathering places where alcohol is commonly part of social routines. In the United States, attitudes toward drinking can vary more widely depending on region, religion and social expectations.

Jessica Steinman, chief clinical officer at No Matter What Recovery in Los Angeles, said cultural differences can shape how people interpret alcohol use.

“Americans can’t legally drink until 21, and it is frowned upon to do so before that age,” Steinman told Fox News Digital. “In England, there is less stigma and restrictions around alcohol, which changes how people view it and drink it.”

But experts say the key question is not simply where someone lives or how often drinking occurs. The more important issue is whether alcohol is negatively affecting a person’s life.

“Regardless of where anyone lives and regardless of their culture, when alcohol or substances start negatively affecting someone’s life or when someone cannot control the levels of alcohol they drink, then it is a problem,” Steinman said.

She said warning signs can include alcohol interfering with work, school or relationships, or using alcohol to avoid difficult emotions or escape problems.

“When drinking gets in the way of a job, school or relationships — or when people start numbing out from difficult feelings or escaping their problems through alcohol — it isn’t just cultural drinking, it’s an addiction,” Steinman said.

Chris Tuell, EdD, clinical director of addiction services at Lindner Center of HOPE and associate professor at the University of Cincinnati College of Medicine, said the discussion highlights how cultural expectations can influence perceptions of drinking.

“What is considered ‘normal’ in one country may seem excessive in another,” Tuell told Fox News Digital.

He said alcohol can be integrated into sporting events, celebrations, workplace gatherings and family traditions in many cultures, but that does not determine whether drinking is healthy for an individual.

“The fact that something is common does not automatically make it healthy — the same principle applies to alcohol,” Tuell said.

Tuell explained that two people can consume the same amount of alcohol but experience very different outcomes.

“One person may drink socially, maintain healthy relationships, perform well at work and easily choose not to drink when needed,” he said. “Another person drinking the exact same amount may experience worsening anxiety, strained relationships, poor sleep, financial problems, declining health and an inability to stop.”

Experts say alcohol use disorder is not determined only by whether someone drinks every day, only on weekends or occasionally at celebrations.

Tuell recommends watching for several possible warning signs, including:

Difficulty controlling drinking

Drinking more than intended

Spending increasing amounts of time obtaining alcohol or recovering from drinking

Continuing to drink despite relationship problems

Continuing to drink despite medical concerns

Continuing to drink despite worsening depression or anxiety

Giving up important activities because of alcohol

Drinking in dangerous situations

Developing increased tolerance

Experiencing withdrawal symptoms

“Ultimately, AUD is measured less by how much a person drinks and more by how much alcohol has begun to take from their life,” Tuell said.

He said comparing drinking habits with others can make it harder for some people to recognize a potential problem.

Statements such as “everyone I know drinks this much” or “my family drinks every day” may create a false sense that harmful behavior is normal, he said.

“Imagine someone saying, ‘everyone in my family has high blood pressure.’ That doesn’t make untreated hypertension healthy,” Tuell said. “Likewise, widespread drinking doesn’t eliminate the possibility that alcohol is causing harm.”

Health experts say anyone concerned about their own drinking habits or experiencing symptoms of alcohol use disorder should speak with a healthcare provider for evaluation and guidance.