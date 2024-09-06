September 6, 2024
Local News

Fort Wayne man sold over 4,000 fentanyl pills; sentenced to 15 years

by Derek Decker0

FORT WAYNE – A Fort Wayne man will spend the next 15 years in prison after pleading guilty to dealing fentanyl.

29-year-old Brandon Sanders also got hit with a charge for being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm.

According to documents in the case, Sanders sold over 4,000 fentanyl pills over a two-month period last year. During a search of his residence, police found additional pills, a loaded firearm and $28,000 in cash.

Sanders already had previous convictions for felony distribution of a controlled substance and a handgun offense.

