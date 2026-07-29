Quick-Thinking Mooresville Homeowner Uses Garden Hose to Slow Garage Fire

MOORESVILLE, Ind. (WOWO) — A Mooresville homeowner’s quick response helped keep a garage fire from spreading after an antique vehicle caught fire Sunday morning, according to the Madison Township Fire Department.

Firefighters were dispatched around 11 a.m. to a home in the 4900 block of East Viola Drive after reports of a fire at the property according to Fox 59.

When crews arrived, they found smoke coming from a detached garage. Firefighters discovered an antique car burning inside and quickly extinguished the flames before the fire could spread to the rest of the structure.

Authorities said the homeowner took immediate action before firefighters arrived, using a garden hose to protect both the detached garage and a second vehicle parked inside.

Investigators determined the fire was caused by a mechanical failure that occurred while the homeowner was attempting to start the antique vehicle.

Fire officials credited the homeowner’s actions with helping reduce the overall damage but emphasized that personal safety should always come first during a fire emergency.

“While the homeowner’s quick actions helped reduce the amount of damage, we want to remind everyone that if a fire starts inside your home or garage, your priority should always be to evacuate immediately and call 911,” the department said in a Facebook post. “Property can be replaced, but lives cannot.”

No injuries were reported.

The fire department did not release an estimate of the damage or identify the antique vehicle involved.