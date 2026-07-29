Two Northern Indiana Manufacturing Plants Closing, Impacting 235 Workers

ELKHART COUNTY, IND. (WOWO) Two major manufacturers are closing facilities in Northern Indiana, a move expected to eliminate approximately 235 jobs across two communities.

Forest River announced it will permanently close its Plant 63 location in Bristol, resulting in the loss of 105 positions. The closure is scheduled for Sept. 17 according to WNDU.

Owens Corning is also shutting down its manufacturing facility in Walkerton, affecting about 130 employees.

According to information released about the closures, layoffs connected to the Owens Corning shutdown are expected to begin Sept. 19, with all remaining employees separated by Oct. 29.

The closures represent another major employment setback for the Northern Indiana manufacturing sector, where communities have long relied on industrial jobs as a key part of their local economies.

Forest River, a recreational vehicle manufacturer based in Indiana, operates multiple facilities throughout the region. The company did not immediately provide additional details about the reason for the Bristol plant closure.

Owens Corning, a global manufacturer of building materials, also did not provide further details about the Walkerton facility shutdown.

The affected workers could include production employees and other positions tied to plant operations.

Local officials and workforce agencies typically assist employees impacted by large-scale closures through job placement resources, training opportunities and unemployment assistance.

The two closures combined will affect workers in Bristol and Walkerton as the companies move forward with permanent shutdown plans later this year.