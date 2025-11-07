“Rokita’s Team Secures Unanimous Wins in Violent Crime Cases”

INDIANAPOLIS, IND. (WOWO) Two violent criminals will remain in prison following unanimous rulings by the Indiana Court of Appeals, Attorney General Todd Rokita announced.

Nashawn Stephens was sentenced to 75 years for the 2022 murder of Tychius Derrickson in Mishawaka. Stephens and an accomplice lured Derrickson to an apartment under false pretenses, beat him, dragged him outside, and shot him three times. Stephens argued on appeal that evidence was insufficient. The Court of Appeals disagreed, citing strong circumstantial evidence including witness testimony, physical evidence, timing, and Stephens’s post-crime behavior.

In a separate case, Jorge Juarez Lopez was sentenced to 60 years for breaking into the home of a 17-year-old in 2023, holding a knife to her throat, raping her, and threatening her and her sister. Lopez argued the trial should have been declared a mistrial after the victim had an emotional outburst. The appeals court upheld the trial court’s decision, agreeing that the judge’s instructions to the jury prevented prejudice.

“Our office works tirelessly to keep Hoosiers safe from the worst of the worst—from white-collar fraud to cold-blooded killers,” Rokita said. “These offenders don’t deserve to walk free, and I’m proud the appellate court agreed with our arguments to keep them locked up for good.”

Both rulings were unanimous and underscore Indiana’s commitment to justice for victims of violent crime.

