Allen Co Marketplace Returning for Sixth Season with Food, Music and Local Shopping

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — A popular community market in northeast Indiana is preparing to return for another season of local shopping, food and family fun.

The Allen Co Marketplace will kick off its sixth season on May 9 at Pathway Community Church, located at 1010 Carroll Road in Fort Wayne. The open-air market will run from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and continue once a month on Saturdays through September.

Organizers say the market was created to give residents a convenient way to shop local without traveling downtown while also giving small businesses and artisans a place to showcase their products.

Visitors can expect a wide variety of vendors selling fresh baked goods, handmade bath and body products, boutique clothing, pottery, handcrafted wood items and other artisan goods.

Each market will also feature live music and rotating food trucks, helping create what organizers describe as a lively community gathering space.

“Our goal has always been to create a convenient, fun and community-centered market where people can support local businesses,” said market owner Kayla Crance. “As we head into our sixth season, we’re excited to continue bringing neighbors together while highlighting the incredible talent and products our local vendors have to offer.”

The market has grown steadily since it first launched and recently earned recognition in the Fort Wayne Newspapers Readers’ Choice Awards, placing second for Best Farmers Market and second for Best Local Artisan Crafts and Goods.

Organizers say the 2026 season will also include themed events designed to bring even more people to the market.

A “Dads & Dogs Day” celebration is planned for June 13, just ahead of Father’s Day. The event will highlight fathers in the community while also raising money for a local dog-focused nonprofit.

On July 11, the market will host “Kids Day,” featuring family-friendly activities and interactive experiences designed for children.

Organizers say the market is open to shoppers of all ages and aims to provide a welcoming atmosphere where community members can connect while supporting local makers, farmers and small businesses.

The market is also still accepting applications for new vendors interested in joining the 2026 season.

More information about vendors, event dates and activities can be found on the market’s Facebook page.