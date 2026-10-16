Allen County Judicial Candidate Christina Gull Discusses Experience, Bail Amendment and Prosecutor’s Office Suspension

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — Christina Gull, a candidate for Allen County Superior Court judge, is highlighting her trial experience as she makes her case to voters ahead of the November 3 election. In an interview with Fort Wayne’s Morning News, Gull discussed her background as a prosecutor, Indiana’s proposed bail amendment and a suspension she received while working in the Allen County Prosecutor’s Office.

Gull is one of three candidates seeking an Allen County Superior Court judgeship. During the interview, host Kayla Blakeslee asked how Gull’s experience compares with her opponents, Rick Treviño and Samuel Keirns, both of whom have served as magistrates.

Gull said her career as a prosecutor has given her extensive experience with criminal cases similar to those she could oversee as a judge.

“I have a broad range of experience trying cases that are the kinds of cases I would hopefully preside over,” Gull said.

Gull points to prosecutorial and trial experience

Gull said she grew up in Fort Wayne, attended St. John’s downtown and studied at IPFW before going to law school. She said she began her legal career with an internship at the Public Defender Agency before becoming a prosecutor in Allen County.

After about two years in Allen County, Gull moved to Indianapolis, where she handled cases ranging from misdemeanors to homicide. She said she also worked in a major felony unit and later focused on sex crimes and child abuse.

Her career included work in Clinton County and Hamilton County before she returned to Allen County at the end of 2022.

Gull acknowledged that her opponents have experience serving on the bench, but argued that her recent courtroom work is an important qualification.

“I’ve been in trial as recently as May,” Gull said, adding that her experience presenting evidence and protecting the record can help ensure convictions withstand appeals.

Candidate discusses proposed bail amendment

Blakeslee also asked Gull about Public Question No. 1, which concerns a proposed amendment to Indiana’s Constitution involving the denial of bail for certain defendants considered dangerous.

Gull said she could not take a position on the amendment as a candidate, but discussed how judges must evaluate evidence and apply the law.

She said the proposed amendment would require the state to demonstrate that a person is violent and poses a danger to the community. Gull also described the clear-and-convincing evidence standard referenced in the amendment as higher than probable cause but lower than proof beyond a reasonable doubt.

“As judges, we’re required to follow the law, and I fully embrace that,” Gull said. “We follow the law even if it’s a decision that might not be as popular.”

Gull said the state would be responsible for presenting the evidence needed to support a decision to deny bail.

Gull addresses reported suspension

During the interview, Blakeslee asked Gull about reports of a suspension while she was working in the Allen County Prosecutor’s Office.

Gull said the issue stemmed from taking longer to charge cases than the office was comfortable with. She said the situation occurred while she was campaigning and dealing with a private family matter.

Gull said the office determined a suspension was necessary after delays in charging cases and the continuation of two cases.

“Whether I agree with it or not, I respect the authority,” Gull said. “I took that discipline and took accountability, so I accepted it.”

Gull said she continued to conduct herself professionally and maintained that there were no allegations of ethical violations, no disciplinary complaints filed and no mishandling of her cases. She also said the families involved in the continued cases were aware of the delays.

Those details reflect Gull’s account during the interview and have not been independently verified for this story.

Gull said accountability and professionalism are important qualities for a judge, particularly when people disagree with court decisions.

Gull emphasizes representation on the bench

Asked why voters should choose her over the other candidates, Gull pointed to both her courtroom experience and the importance of female representation in the judiciary.

Gull said she is the only woman in the race and argued that the bench should reflect the community it serves.

She also returned to her experience handling criminal cases, saying her practical knowledge would help her oversee cases as a judge.

The Allen County Superior Court race is scheduled to be decided in the November 3 election.