Ruoff Mortgage Stadium to Host Holiday Light Experience in Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — Ruoff Mortgage Stadium will host a new holiday light experience this winter, featuring seasonal displays, ice skating and visits with Santa Claus.

Holiday Promenade at the Pitch is scheduled to run for 31 nights from Nov. 27 through Jan. 2, 2027, at the home of Fort Wayne FC.

The walk-through experience will feature holiday light displays throughout the stadium, along with a synthetic ice-skating rink, an interactive dance floor and fire pits where visitors can roast s’mores.

Santa visits are also planned during the event.

Hours will vary by day. The event is scheduled from 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday and Sunday, and from 5 to 9:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

Tickets cost $14 and are available at RuoffStadium.com/Events or at the stadium ticket office during its open hours. Parking will be free.

Private heated suites accommodating 10 to 20 people will also be available, with hot chocolate and holiday cookies included. Suite sales begin Nov. 2. Groups of 20 or more can receive a $2 discount per ticket by booking through the stadium ticket office.

The stadium’s VIP Club Room will also be available to rent for private gatherings and corporate holiday parties, with space for up to 100 guests.

For group reservations or rental information, call 260-766-6269 or email rentals@ruoffstadium.com.