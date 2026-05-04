Allen County Polling Locations: Election Day May 5th

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): Allen County Primary Election Day is May 5 meaning you still have time to vote.

Allen County officials have announced an extensive network of community locations that will serve residents across Fort Wayne and surrounding areas, spanning churches, community centers, parks, and event venues in a coordinated effort to maximize accessibility. Sites include the Allen County Library branch in Monroeville at 115 Main St, Alliance Community Church at 5610 Lahmeyer Rd, Bethany Lutheran Church at 2435 Engle Rd, Brookside Church at 6102 Evard Rd, and Calvary United Methodist Church at 6301 Winchester Rd. Additional locations include Ceruti’s Banquet and Event Center at 6325 Illinois Rd, Christ’s Church at Georgetown at 3131 Maplecrest Rd, Christ’s Community Church at 10616 Liberty Mills Rd, Christ’s Hope Church at 2818 Carroll Rd, and Classic Cafe at 4832 Hillegas Rd.

Community-based sites continue with the Community Park Shelter House at 17701 2nd St, Crossbridge Community Church at 3409 Hursh Rd, Crossview Church at 12532 Grabill Rd, Faith Lutheran Church at 1700 E Pettit Ave, Fellowship Missionary Church at 2536 E Tillman Rd, Firehouse Reception Hall at 3322 Honway Ct, and First Missionary Church at 701 W Rudisill Blvd. Civic and outreach-centered locations include the Fort Wayne Community Center at 233 W Main St and the Fort Wayne Urban League at 2135 S Hanna St, alongside Gethsemane Lutheran Church at 1505 Bethany Ln and Good Shepherd United Methodist Church at 4700 Vance Ave.

Further expanding coverage are Grabill Missionary Church at 13637 State St, Grace Point Church of the Nazarene at 8611 Mayhew Rd, Harvest Fellowship Church at 1001 W Wallen Rd, Heartland Community Church at 1025 Vance Ave, Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church at 110 E Wallen Rd, and Hope United Methodist Church at 6608 Hoagland Rd. Education and recreation sites also play a role, including Ivy Tech Coliseum Campus at 3800 N Anthony Blvd, Maplewood Mennonite Church at 4129 Maplecrest Rd, McMillen Park Community Center at 3901 Abbott St, Metea Park at 8401 Union Chapel Rd, and the New Haven Community Center at 7500 SR 930 E.

Additional neighborhood churches and facilities include North Highlands Church of Christ at 1414 Archer Ave, North Park Community Church at 7160 Flutter Rd, Northridge Baptist Church at 1300 E Cook Rd, Pathway Community Church at 1010 Carroll Road, Pilgrim Baptist Church at 1331 Gay St, and the Public Safety Academy at 7602 Patriot Crossing. Also participating are Resurrection Lutheran Church at 14318 Lima Rd, Simpson-Getsemani United Methodist Church at 2501 S Harrison St, Sonrise Church Fort Wayne Inc at 10125 Illinois Rd, and Southwest Fire District #4 at 11609 Lower Huntington Rd.

The list continues with a final group of community and faith-based sites, including Spiece Fitness at 5310 Merchandise Dr, St. Joseph United Methodist Church at 6004 Reed Rd, St. Louis Besancon Hall at 15535 Lincoln Hwy E, St. Mark Lutheran Church at 16933 Thiele Rd, St. Patrick Church of Arcola at 12305 Arcola Rd, St. Peter’s Lutheran Church at 7710 E State Blvd, The Branch – Emmanuel Community Church at 7227 Bittersweet Moors Dr, The Chapel at 2505 W Hamilton Rd S, Three Rivers Wesleyan Church at 2825 Hillegas Rd, Unitarian Universalist Congregation at 5310 Old Mill Rd, and Woodburn Missionary Church at 5108 Bull Rapids Rd.

Officials say the wide geographic distribution of these sites is intended to ensure that residents in both urban neighborhoods and outlying communities have convenient access, with organizers emphasizing the importance of community partnerships in making such a large-scale, coordinated effort possible.