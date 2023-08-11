Weekend Events: 08/12-08/13

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Lots of events to do this weekend and Visit Fort Wayne shares a few!

Downtown Sidewalk Sale

Friday, August 11 – Saturday, August 12 • Downtown Fort Wayne

Shop small with participating retail shops and restaurants offering discounted specials, as they

expand their stores to the sidewalks of Downtown Fort Wayne.

Fiesta Fort Wayne

Saturday, August 12 • Headwaters Park

Hispanic heritage celebration! Come for live Latino music performances all day, traditional

folkloric dancing, and of course, authentic fare!

NEEDTOBREATHE

Sunday, August 13 • Sweetwater Performance Pavilion

With more than one billion streams of chart-topping music, NEEDTOBREATHE has sold-out

amphitheaters all over the world. Grab tickets for your chance to experience them live.

Summer Music Series at Union Street Market

Saturday, August 12 • Union Street Market at Electric Works

Grab some friends, food, and a drink and come hang out on the patio at Union Street Market

to enjoy live music all summer long on the beautiful Electric Works campus.

Fort Wayne Summer Famers Markets

Saturdays through the Summer • Throughout Fort Wayne

FortWayne is home to a variety of farmers markets and local shops that are stocked full of

fresh fruits, vegetables, and other local products. Take a look at this list to plan your visit.