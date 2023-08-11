Weekend Events: 08/12-08/13

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Lots of events to do this weekend and Visit Fort Wayne shares a few!
Downtown Sidewalk Sale
Friday, August 11 – Saturday, August 12 • Downtown Fort Wayne
Shop small with participating retail shops and restaurants offering discounted specials, as they
expand their stores to the sidewalks of Downtown Fort Wayne.
Fiesta Fort Wayne
Saturday, August 12 • Headwaters Park
Hispanic heritage celebration! Come for live Latino music performances all day, traditional
folkloric dancing, and of course, authentic fare!
NEEDTOBREATHE
Sunday, August 13 • Sweetwater Performance Pavilion
With more than one billion streams of chart-topping music, NEEDTOBREATHE has sold-out
amphitheaters all over the world. Grab tickets for your chance to experience them live.
Summer Music Series at Union Street Market
Saturday, August 12 • Union Street Market at Electric Works
Grab some friends, food, and a drink and come hang out on the patio at Union Street Market
to enjoy live music all summer long on the beautiful Electric Works campus.
Fort Wayne Summer Famers Markets
Saturdays through the Summer • Throughout Fort Wayne
FortWayne is home to a variety of farmers markets and local shops that are stocked full of
fresh fruits, vegetables, and other local products. Take a look at this list to plan your visit.