FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A man is in critical condition at a Fort Wayne Hospital after being shot in the 1100 block of Tecumseh Street near downtown early Friday morning.

Fort Wayne Police were called at about 5:00 by the victim who told dispatchers he’d been shot. Responding officers found the victim with multiple gunshot wounds. Medics transported him in critical condition.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Fort Wayne Police or Crime Stoppers.