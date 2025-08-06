Waste Management Improvements In FW

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — Fort Wayne’s trash pickup has improved significantly since GFL took over in 2022, city leaders said during Tuesday’s City Council meeting.

Solid Waste Manager Matt Gratz delivered his first formal update since the company replaced Red River, which had faced heavy criticism for delays and missed collections.

Gratz told council members that GFL’s partnership has been strong from the start, noting that within three weeks of the transition, 99.8% of customers had no issues.

He also highlighted growth in recycling, with the city earning $600,000 over the last two quarters – a number expected to exceed $1 million by year’s end.