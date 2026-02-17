Trade Secret Theft Case Targets Uncrustables Recipes

CLEVELAND, OH (WOWO) J.M. Smucker, headquartered in Orrville, Ohio, has filed a federal lawsuit against former senior scientist Paul-Yvann Djamen, alleging he stole trade secrets related to the company’s popular Uncrustables products.

According to Fox Business, Smucker claims Djamen retained company laptops after being fired in September 2025 and copied hundreds of confidential and proprietary files to external USB drives. The lawsuit states the information could allow competitors to produce products that directly compete with Smucker’s offerings.

Smucker is seeking an injunction requiring the return of all devices containing trade secrets, destruction of any derived materials, and compensation for lost profits and damages. The company emphasizes the technical expertise and proprietary processes behind Uncrustables, including precise baking, filling, and equipment methods, that are protected as trade secrets.

Djamen disputes the allegations, stating that any retained files were personal or related to his employment review, and claims there was no deliberate wrongdoing. The case is ongoing in the Northern District of Ohio’s Eastern Division.