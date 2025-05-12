May 12, 2025
American Red Cross Looking For Volunteers To Install Smoke Alarms

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – The American Red Cross is looking for volunteers to help install free smoke alarms.

Those interested in volunteering for the Sound the Alarm event on Saturday can register now.

No prior experience is needed, as training will be provided before teams visit area homes to install smoke alarms and share fire safety information.

A working smoke alarm can be the difference between survival and tragedy, making it extra important to be sure the lifesaving devices are installed in every home.

The event is happening on Saturday, May 17 from 10 to 2 p.m.

Those interested in volunteering can click HERE to register.

