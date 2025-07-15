Anderson Man Found Dead

ANDERSON, Ind. (WOWO) — A man from Anderson was found dead in water at Shadyside Park Friday afternoon.

Shadyside Park is west of North Scatterfield Road and north of 14th Street in Anderson.

The Anderson Police Department says they found 38-year-old Dustin Smith in the water unresponsive and quickly realized he was dead. The Criminal Investigations Division, along with the Madison County Coroner’s Office was called to the scene.

There are no indications of foul play.

An autopsy will be conducted to determine the official cause of death in the coming days.