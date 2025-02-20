Annexing Illinois Bill Update

STATEWIDE, Ind. (WOWO) — A proposal to have several Illinois counties join Indiana has advanced to the Indiana Senate after passing the House on Thursday.

The bill would create a commission to discuss the possibility of Indiana annexing counties from Illinois.

“We have a lot to offer in the Hoosier state. Indiana is consistently ranked among the best states for low taxes, business climate, economic opportunity, and affordability. Our economy is growing at a faster rate than all of our neighboring states. If Illinois residents and counties are looking for something different, we’re simply raising our hands and saying, you’d be welcome in Indiana,” said Indiana House Speaker Todd Huston.

At least 33 Illinois counties have expressed a desire to not be in the same state as Chicago. However, the process of getting those counties into Indiana would require approval from both state legislatures and Congress.

Illinois Democrats have shown no interest in allowing counties to leave the state.