September 15, 2023
Local News

Another Safe Haven Baby Box coming to Allen County

by Ian Randall
(Photo supplied/Safe Haven Baby Boxes)

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind (WOWO) – A new Safe Haven Baby Box will be dedicated later today in northern Allen County.

The blessing of the 107th baby box in the state will take place at 4 p.m. at the Perry Township/Northwest Fire District Station 190 at 14077 Tonkel Road. It represents the 159th baby box in the nation. Speakers the blessing include Safe Haven Baby Boxes Founder Monica Kelsey, Perry Township Trustee Eric Tippman, and Lifehouse Pastor Seth Neckers.

Baby boxes allow for legal, safe and anonymous surrender of an infant provided under the Safe Haven Law.

