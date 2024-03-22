Apartment Fire Erupts at Black Bear Apartments

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) -Thursday just before 2:30 P.M., The Fort Wayne Fire Department was called out to an apartment fire broke out at Black Bear Apartments located on Reed Road. The FWPD responded after someone living in one of the units of Black Bear Apartments contacted 911 to report smoke in the building.

Upon arrival, fire crews discovered a first-floor apartment and the common hallway filled with smoke. The first arriving fire crew managed to put out a fire originating in and around an electric heating unit. Additionally, adjacent apartments were thoroughly checked for occupants, resulting in the evacuation of two people from neighboring units. No injuries were reported during the incident.

Extensive overhaul efforts were required to bring the fire under control, affecting two apartment units within the building. The cause of the fire remains under investigation by authorities.

The building itself sustained moderate fire, water, and smoke damage as a result of the incident.