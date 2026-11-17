FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — Thousands of Apple users reported problems accessing the company’s services Tuesday, including iCloud, the App Store, Apple Music and Apple Pay.

USA TODAY reported an internal update was the reasoning behind the outage.

According to Apple’s System Status page, the company was reporting outages involving the App Store, Apple Music and AppleCare on Device, along with issues affecting iCloud Account and Sign In.

Outage tracker Downdetector showed reports of Apple Pay problems beginning to increase around eleven-forty Tuesday morning, followed by a rise in iCloud complaints shortly before noon. Downdetector cautions that its reports are based on user submissions and do not reflect every person experiencing an issue.

Later Tuesday, Apple acknowledged the disruption in a statement reported by Bloomberg. The company said an internal software update caused some outages that morning.

“Many of our systems are back up and running after an internal update caused some outages this morning,” Apple said in the statement. “We’re working to get the remaining systems online as soon as possible.”

Apple also said the disruption was not the result of a cyberattack, according to Reuters.

The outage comes after several other major technology and infrastructure disruptions across the country.

On Monday, a software problem at JPMorgan Chase caused banking delays. The Associated Press reported that transactions involving other financial institutions, including Bank of America and Citigroup, were also affected, along with some Zelle payments.

Last week, a Microsoft outage disrupted Outlook and other Microsoft 365 services, including Teams. A separate communications problem involving the Federal Aviation Administration also led to a nationwide flight ground stop.

Apple customers can check the company’s System Status page for updates on affected services.