Argos Man Arrested After Incident In Miami County

MIAMI COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) — An Argos man was arrested Sunday night after an incident that began with a medical call and escalated at a local hospital, according to Indiana State Police.

Shortly before 9 p.m. on January 26, Trooper Adam Kirk and other troopers from the Indiana State Police Peru District, along with deputies from the Miami County Sheriff’s Office, responded to a report of a man in need of medical assistance. The individual was later identified as Adrian A. Arvizu, 38, of Argos.

Officers located Arvizu’s unoccupied vehicle in the median near U.S. 31 and County Road 950 South. Arvizu was found nearly three-quarters of a mile from the vehicle, exposed to subfreezing temperatures. He was transported to Duke’s Memorial Hospital for medical treatment.

While at the hospital, police say Arvizu became uncooperative, fled from officers, and locked himself in an adjacent room. He then climbed into the ceiling space above the room and refused to come down despite commands from officers and pleas from family members.

Officers entered the ceiling space, where Arvizu allegedly became combative. He was taken into custody and transported to the Miami County Jail.

Arvizu faces the following preliminary charges:

Resisting Law Enforcement, a misdemeanor

Criminal Mischief, a misdemeanor

Disorderly Conduct, a Class B misdemeanor

Trooper Kirk was assisted by members of the Indiana State Police Peru Post, the Miami County Sheriff’s Office, and the Peru Police Department.