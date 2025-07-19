Ashley Man Sentenced to 300 Months in Prison

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — On Thursday, Kyle T. Brady, 39 years old, of Ashley, Indiana, was sentenced by United States District Court Chief Judge Holly A. Brady after pleading guilty to possessing with intent to distribute a controlled substance, possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, and being a felon in possession of a firearm, announced Acting United States Attorney M. Scott Proctor.

Brady was sentenced to 300 months in prison followed by 10 years of supervised release. According to documents in the case, on two occasions in July of 2022, Brady distributed methamphetamine. On July 19, 2022, a search warrant was served at Brady’s residence where approximately 250 grams of methamphetamine, a mixture of fentanyl and cocaine, and marijuana were found. Officers also located two handguns, a shotgun, an AR-15 rifle, two ballistic vests, and over a thousand rounds of ammunition. Brady has prior felony convictions for drug distribution and firearms offenses. This is Brady’s seventh conviction related to drug distribution, and as such, he was determined to be a career offender.

“Drugs, firearms, and large quantities of ammunition are never a good combination, especially when they are illegally possessed by a convicted felon,” said Proctor. “The public is safer thanks to the combined efforts of the excellent team that investigated and prosecuted this case.”

This case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, with the assistance of the Auburn Police Department and the Drug Enforcement Administration’s North Central Laboratory. The case was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Stacey R. Speith.