Lifetime Sports Academy Wraps 27th Year With More Than 4,200 Lessons

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — More than 1,000 young athletes took part in the 27th annual Lifetime Sports Academy this summer at McMillen Park, building skills and confidence through 4,228 free lessons in golf, tennis and swimming. Since its founding in 1998, the Academy has reached over 33,200 children, ages 7 to 17, with professionally taught lessons designed to introduce youth to lifelong recreational sports.

The 2025 program, which ran for seven weeks in June and July, provided:

2,138 golf lessons

1,420 tennis lessons

670 swimming lessons

Participants earned a record number of incentives this year by completing skills tests:

56 sets of golf clubs

67 tennis rackets

To date, the Academy has awarded more than 1,574 sets of golf clubs and 2,276 tennis rackets, helping ensure that participants can continue developing their skills beyond the program.

“We’re proud to celebrate the 27th year of the Lifetime Sports Academy,” said Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation Director Steve McDaniel. “It’s amazing to think about the 33,200 kids who have benefited from this free program—many of whom might not otherwise have had access to golf, tennis or swimming instruction. This is more than a sports camp. It’s about opportunity, community and building lifelong healthy habits.”

The program originally founded through a partnership between Jerry Fox, Tom Jehl and Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation continues to thrive today thanks to strong public-private support.

The Academy’s impact extends beyond the summer months. As part of its year-round outreach, it sponsors the First Tee National School Program in 34 Fort Wayne Community elementary schools, returning this fall for the 11th consecutive year. The in-school golf program teaches both athletic skills and core values like integrity, perseverance and respect—hallmarks of the Lifetime Sports Academy philosophy.

The program has Served Over 33,200 Youth Since 1998

For more information, visit http://www.fortwayneparks.org or call 260-427-6000.