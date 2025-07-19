Salvation Army’s ‘Tools For School’ Campaign Collecting Donations

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – The Salvation Army’s ‘Tools for School’ campaign is still working to collect donations.

The annual ‘Stuff the Bus’ donation drive is working to help.

The Salvation Army will be at the Lima Road Walmart on Monday, July 21 from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. collecting donations from the public.

Donations for the campaign will continue through July 22 and are being collected at the following locations:

The Salvation Army, 2901 N Clinton St.

Citizen’s Square, 200 E Berry St.

All Fort Financial locations

All ProTailored Physical Therapy locations

Ruoff Mortgage, 1670 Magnavox Way

Sweetwater, 5501 US-30 West

All Walgreens locations in Allen County

All Walmart locations in Allen County



Requested donation items can be found on the Salvation Army of Allen County’s website by clicking HERE.