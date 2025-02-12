Attorneys Accuse Police And State Of False And Misleading Statements

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — Attorneys for Katherine Jackson are directly disputing allegations of fraud and child abuse that were reported by Fort Wayne Police following Jackson’s arrest.

You can see the allegations here: https://wowo.com/fort-wayne-woman-jailed-following-fraud-and-child-abuse-charges/

Among other things that Jackson’s attorneys say is that police worded the press release to make it appear as though she was arrested on Tuesday, February 11, when in fact, it happened on the 6th of February.

Attorneys Tracey Harkins of Prusak & Harkins, LLC, and Aaron Rapier of Rapier Law made the following official statements to WOWO News.

“The statement released by the Fort Wayne Police Department is blatantly false and entirely misleading. Ms. Jackson’s child is diagnosed with Pilarowski Bjornsson Syndrome (PBS), a rare genetic condition that is proven by documented medical records, all of which can be confirmed by the Department of Child Services. Their assertion that Ms. Jackson’s child’s symptoms improved after being removed from her care is not only inherently false, but infers that they do not believe in medical diagnoses and brings forth the question of their inherent bias against a mother doing everything she can to advocate for her child who, after being born prematurely at 23 weeks, has had to battle medical issues with only her family available to stand up for her.

The FWPD is attempting to mislead the public into believing that Ms. Jackson was arrested today and is currently in custody; however, this incident occurred on the 6th, and Ms. Jackson is actively fighting these injustices in court and looks forward to seeing the truth come to light.”

-Tracey L Harkins of Prusak & Harkins, LLC, Counsel for Katherine Jackson.

In addition, please see below for an official statement on the situation, which can be attributed to Tracey L Harkins of Prusak & Harkins, LLC, Counsel for Katherine Jackson and Aaron Rapier of Rapier Law Firm, Counsel for Katherine Jackson.

“The baseless attacks on my client, Katherine Jackson, are part of a much larger and more complex situation that has been spearheaded by the Indiana Department of Child Services. Up until late 2024, DCS claimed that Katherine’s daughter’s rare genetic disorder, Pilarowski Bjornsson Syndrome, did not exist, despite having proven lab results indicating otherwise. This is only one of many critical factual and provable details that have been tragically absent from public reporting, seeking to paint a false narrative of Katie.

Ms. Jackson did not lie about the disease to receive any support from the MakeAWish Foundation and is extremely grateful for their contributions – so much so that all the funds in the GoFundMe account, which was set up by a friend, were donated by Ms. Jackson back to the MakeAWish Foundation – all of which can be confirmed with documentation.

At no point in time did Ms. Jackson lie, exploit, or exaggerate the truth of her daughter’s illness. The claim that Ms. Jackson was not providing her children with the proper medication after days of being in the ER is not only absurd, given that said care was now the responsibility of medical staff, but also false. Since the biased and egregious attacks on my client by the Indiana DCS, Ms. Jackson has been forced to live without her daughters, who mean the absolute world to her. Her devotion to her children is what motivates her to keep fighting nonstop through illegal medical document deletions, diagnosis denials, and outright fabrications. She will continue to take every legal step necessary to get her children back, and we look forward to watching the truth prevail in court.”

WOWO News has contacted the law firms for an interview and more as this story develops.